CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Up 6.6%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 8,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 315,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $873.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $287.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.80 million. Analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after purchasing an additional 804,506 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 328,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,762,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,291,000 after purchasing an additional 270,607 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,947,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

