Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

CSTM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 702,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.67. Constellium has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,305,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 921,040 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

