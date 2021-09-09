Contrasting Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) & Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $159.00 million 1.18 $35.11 million $4.31 5.41 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $1.64 billion 4.92 $294.17 million N/A N/A

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Lakeland Industries has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lakeland Industries and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lakeland Industries currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.45%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.7% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries 21.09% 26.63% 23.10% Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing. The company was founded in April 1982 and is headquartered in Decatur, AL.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. It offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound healing dressings, wound sutures, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. The company also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of orthopedic products; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemo-dialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, the company is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; and provision of asset management and enterprise consulting services, as well as logistics and storage services. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. The company also export its products. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

