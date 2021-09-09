CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 4,961.81% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CTK opened at $1.62 on Thursday. CooTek has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $99.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.02.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 256.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,098 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CooTek (Cayman) worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.