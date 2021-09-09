CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 4,961.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CTK opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $99.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.02. CooTek has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,098 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of CooTek (Cayman) worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

