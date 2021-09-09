Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Copart stock opened at $144.67 on Thursday. Copart has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $149.07. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.30.
In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.60.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
