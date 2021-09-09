Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $144.67 on Thursday. Copart has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $149.07. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.30.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Copart stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Copart worth $77,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

