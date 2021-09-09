Cornichon Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,134.00 (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Cornichon has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $8,134.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,748,507 coins and its circulating supply is 16,506,658 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

