Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Boosted by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after buying an additional 101,734 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after buying an additional 574,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 26.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,204,000 after buying an additional 912,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 36.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,784,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $154,797,000 after buying an additional 1,004,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $38.98 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.