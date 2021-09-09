Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report issued on Monday, September 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.