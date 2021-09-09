Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corvus Gold.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOR. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ KOR remained flat at $$3.12 during midday trading on Thursday. 986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,172. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $396.25 million, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.27.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Gold (KOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.