Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corvus Gold.
Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03).
Shares of NASDAQ KOR remained flat at $$3.12 during midday trading on Thursday. 986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,172. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $396.25 million, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.27.
About Corvus Gold
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
