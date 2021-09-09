Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $500.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

COST stock opened at $465.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $433.56 and a 200-day moving average of $388.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $465.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $137,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

