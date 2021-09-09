Coty (NYSE:COTY) vs. Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) Financial Contrast

Coty (NYSE:COTY) and Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Coty has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Human Pheromone Sciences has a beta of 3.57, suggesting that its stock price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Coty and Human Pheromone Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coty $4.63 billion 1.37 -$201.30 million $0.20 41.45 Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Human Pheromone Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coty and Human Pheromone Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty 1 6 4 1 2.42 Human Pheromone Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coty currently has a consensus price target of $9.71, indicating a potential upside of 17.13%. Given Coty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coty is more favorable than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Coty and Human Pheromone Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty -6.06% 4.80% 1.05% Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Coty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Coty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Human Pheromone Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coty beats Human Pheromone Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc. engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances. The Luxury segment comprises of prestige fragrances, premium skincare, and premium cosmetics. The Professional Beauty segment consists hair and nail care products for salon professionals. The company was founded by Francois Coty in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Human Pheromone Sciences Company Profile

Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of consumer products that contain human pheromones, a mood-enhancing component. It operates under the Natural Attraction brand. The company was founded on November 28, 1989 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

