Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $51.58 on Thursday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BASE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

