Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Raised to $50.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.90% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.
BASE stock traded down $12.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,472. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
