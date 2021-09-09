Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Raised to $50.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

BASE stock traded down $12.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,472. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

