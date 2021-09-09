Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $252.22 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,757.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Coupa Software by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,143,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2,022.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

