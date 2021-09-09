Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $270.00. The stock had previously closed at $263.33, but opened at $280.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Coupa Software shares last traded at $258.55, with a volume of 27,499 shares.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COUP. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.26.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,478.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Coupa Software by 43.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

