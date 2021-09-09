Covalent (CQT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.85 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $62.85 million and $10.27 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00061366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00129576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00187633 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.33 or 0.07361850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,846.72 or 1.00202966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.29 or 0.00756858 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

