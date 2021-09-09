Cowen Begins Coverage on Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Stock analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.77. 279,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,384. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 3.17.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,791,000 after buying an additional 22,352 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 37.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,324,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,215,000 after acquiring an additional 84,832 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.2% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 260,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 71,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 105,562.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.