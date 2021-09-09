Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $791,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 3,234.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 298,325 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $90.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $97.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.37.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

