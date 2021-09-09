Creative Planning Sells 900 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.05% of Republic Bancorp worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $49.96 on Thursday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.48. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

