Creative Planning Takes Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,798,000 after buying an additional 168,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,242,000 after buying an additional 555,917 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,844,000 after buying an additional 481,979 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,063,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,543,000 after buying an additional 222,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,545 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $111.00 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.06 and its 200-day moving average is $118.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In related news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $485,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $2,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 379,389 shares in the company, valued at $43,508,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,294 shares of company stock worth $17,121,641 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

