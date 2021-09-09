Creative Planning Trims Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,982 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Repligen were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Repligen by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,076,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 25.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 47.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after buying an additional 71,722 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.60.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,880 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,303. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $294.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 164.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.81. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.00 and a fifty-two week high of $297.58.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

