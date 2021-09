Critical Contrast: Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) and Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ardagh Group and Stevanato Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardagh Group -0.08% -120.19% 3.42% Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ardagh Group and Stevanato Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardagh Group $6.73 billion 0.07 $35.00 million $1.44 17.78 Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ardagh Group has higher revenue and earnings than Stevanato Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ardagh Group and Stevanato Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardagh Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Stevanato Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

Ardagh Group currently has a consensus target price of $27.71, suggesting a potential upside of 8.26%. Stevanato Group has a consensus target price of $25.57, suggesting a potential downside of 3.43%. Given Ardagh Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ardagh Group is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Ardagh Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

