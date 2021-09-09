Critical Survey: Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) & KT (NYSE:KT)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and KT (NYSE:KT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of KT shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of KT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Crexendo and KT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 29.73% 20.77% 16.91% KT 3.77% 6.12% 2.77%

Volatility & Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KT has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Crexendo and KT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 KT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crexendo presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.93%. Given Crexendo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crexendo is more favorable than KT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crexendo and KT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $16.39 million 6.53 $7.94 million $0.47 12.34 KT $20.28 billion 0.34 $560.71 million $1.14 12.20

KT has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. KT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crexendo beats KT on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The Web Services segment offers website hosting and other professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

