CROAT (CROAT) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $210,533.63 and $1.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 85.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,093,113 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

