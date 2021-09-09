Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Crocs worth $16,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

CROX opened at $138.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $147.76.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

