Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE) Insider Buys A$78,000.00 in Stock

Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE) insider Bryan Dulhunty acquired 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,000.00 ($55,714.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
About Cryosite
