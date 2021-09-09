CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) rose 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $66.60. Approximately 8,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 253,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

LAW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.