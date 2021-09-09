Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke Sells 1,760 Shares of Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $52,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 3,465 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $100,623.60.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 790 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $23,281.30.

On Monday, August 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,285 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $125,550.50.

On Friday, August 27th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,846 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $53,700.14.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 237 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $6,894.33.

On Monday, August 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $214,715.36.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $10,080.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $28.91 on Thursday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $59.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -5.28.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGEM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $44,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $44,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

