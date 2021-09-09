Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 9,755 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

DSGX traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.15. 8,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,060. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.93 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

