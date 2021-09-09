Cumberland Partners Ltd Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,612 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,978,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,649,000 after buying an additional 69,237 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,857,000 after buying an additional 1,204,927 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,039,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,033,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,099. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

