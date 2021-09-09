Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,541,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ecolab by 10.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 8.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.64.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.