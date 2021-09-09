Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 241,195 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 241,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,957,347. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.90.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.