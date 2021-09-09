Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 20,502 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,502 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 2.3% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.53. 422,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277,695. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $260.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

