Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 57,085 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,085 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $70.46. The stock had a trading volume of 24,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

