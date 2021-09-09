CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 206.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,121 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CuriosityStream were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,974,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,361,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CuriosityStream by 4,996.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 394,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CuriosityStream by 25.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 36,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CURI shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a market cap of $648.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.37. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI).

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.