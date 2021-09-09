CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $134,771,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $357,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,402 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,533. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,518. The company has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

