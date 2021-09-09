CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $484 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.64 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.52. 215,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,179. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.78 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

