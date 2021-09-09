Cyclone Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $7.03 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $447,274.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $512.35 or 0.01093711 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001753 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00039618 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.