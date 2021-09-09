Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,995 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $3,417,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 75,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.