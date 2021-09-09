Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 524 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $879,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 229,101 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NHI opened at $60.18 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.43.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

