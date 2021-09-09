Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,638.8% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 22.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 963,338 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3,427.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 653,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after acquiring an additional 634,780 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 137.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,176,000 after acquiring an additional 597,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

