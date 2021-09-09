Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA stock opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

