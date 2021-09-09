Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,294 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amcor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Amcor by 36.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 501,480 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 51.8% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 117,826 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Amcor by 164.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter valued at about $1,911,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,204,909 shares of company stock worth $15,019,767. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.