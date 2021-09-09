Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 13,500 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV stock opened at $86.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

