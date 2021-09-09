Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.26

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39.

About Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

