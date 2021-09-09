Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $332.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $304.00 to $332.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $312.93.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $330.51 on Wednesday. Danaher has a 52 week low of $197.58 and a 52 week high of $333.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.57 and its 200 day moving average is $262.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Danaher by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Danaher by 28.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

