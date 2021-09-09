Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $346,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $345,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $455,320.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $420,280.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $392,920.00.

Trupanion stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,125. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.81. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Trupanion by 823.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth $39,000. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

