Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DASTY. Citigroup downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

DASTY stock opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 96.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

