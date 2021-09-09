David E. Sharbutt Sells 739 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $303.62 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 66.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American Tower by 35.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $300,367,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

